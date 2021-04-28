Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SIRI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,539,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

