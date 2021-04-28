SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $185.01

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.01 and last traded at $185.01, with a volume of 3949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Barclays increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.88.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.75 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.