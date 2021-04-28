Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €115.30 ($135.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46. Sixt has a 1 year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 1 year high of €120.20 ($141.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €109.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €97.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.17.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.