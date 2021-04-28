SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SJW. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 274,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 47,491 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,091,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

