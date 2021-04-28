Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Trading Down 3.4%

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.13 and last traded at $50.16. 69,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,668,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

