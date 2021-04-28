Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Down to $19.90

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $19.35. Skillz shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 66,027 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Get Skillz alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.58.

In related news, CRO Casey Chafkin sold 1,673,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $39,061,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,600,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,090,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $14,732,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $8,417,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $308,992,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $7,141,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.