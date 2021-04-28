SLR Investment (SLRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect SLR Investment to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. On average, analysts expect SLR Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLRC opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $777.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Earnings History for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

