Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $239.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $239.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.13 and a 200 day moving average of $189.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $242.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,994 shares of company stock worth $11,279,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

