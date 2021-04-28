Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Increased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 453.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5,567.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,761,000 after buying an additional 272,933 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.07.

Shares of SNOW opened at $238.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.73 and its 200-day moving average is $273.32. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,007,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock worth $280,548,704. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

