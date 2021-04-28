SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 80 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 28,313 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 6,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $237.46. 116,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,721. The company has a market cap of $218.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.09 and a 200-day moving average of $231.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

