SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $7.11 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,279. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $262.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

