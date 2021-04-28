Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.16. 64,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,895,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 47.9% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 350.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

