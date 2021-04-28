Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 3.9%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.47. 22,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,074,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRNE. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

