South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 895.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SBES traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 20,053,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,387,305. South Beach Spirits has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

