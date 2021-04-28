South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SJI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of SJI opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

