SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ SP opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $801.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

