Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SBSAA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,980. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

