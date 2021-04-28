Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,980. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.51.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

