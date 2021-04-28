SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 4.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.41. 1,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,230. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99.

