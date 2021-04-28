SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.39. The company had a trading volume of 98,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $228.30 and a 12 month high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.