SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,040 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after acquiring an additional 691,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after buying an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64.

