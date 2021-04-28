SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,862. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.