SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Moreno Evelyn V’s 2nd Largest Position

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 6.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moreno Evelyn V owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $26,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

MDY stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.41. The company had a trading volume of 48,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,694. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $271.91 and a 52 week high of $504.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.80 and a 200 day moving average of $432.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

