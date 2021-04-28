SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Lessened by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 356.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $48,549,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.40. 48,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,694. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $271.91 and a 52-week high of $504.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

