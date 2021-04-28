Spectrum (SPT) Tops One Day Volume of $3,972.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $46,918.27 and approximately $3,972.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.12 or 0.00466920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

