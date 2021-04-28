Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,232 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 84,718 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,880,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 830,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 43,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,343,000.

PSLV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 37,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

