Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

SFM opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,997,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 678,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

