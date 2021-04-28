SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Up 641.2% in April

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 641.2% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SPYR stock remained flat at $$0.11 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 439,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
SPYR Company Profile
