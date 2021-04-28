SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Up 641.2% in April

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 641.2% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SPYR stock remained flat at $$0.11 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 439,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

SPYR, Inc, doing business as SPYR Technologies, a holding company, engages in building a portfolio of technology companies. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company, through its other subsidiary, SPYR APPS, LLC, is involved in developing, publishing, and co-publishing mobile games and applications.

