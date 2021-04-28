Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $24,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $25,007,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 12th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $23,013,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00.
  • On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00.

SQ traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.50, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.38. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

