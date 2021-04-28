Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 44.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,051,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,162,259 shares of company stock worth $278,104,009. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

NYSE SQ opened at $253.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.85, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.96 and its 200-day moving average is $221.05. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.