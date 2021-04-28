SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $90.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.88.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 619,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,733,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.