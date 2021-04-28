SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Judy Vezmar Buys 3,490 Shares of Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 320.70 ($4.19) on Wednesday. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 383.20 ($5.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 395.33 ($5.17).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

