Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Upgraded to Buy by Investec

Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

