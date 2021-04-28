Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Upgraded to Buy by Investec

Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Standard Bank Group stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
