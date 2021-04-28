Standard Chartered PLC Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Standard Chartered in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

