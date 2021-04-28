Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.38

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON SLI opened at GBX 67.40 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £268.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.