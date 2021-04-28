Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.38

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SLI opened at GBX 67.40 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £268.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

