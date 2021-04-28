Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lowered by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 138,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.19.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.