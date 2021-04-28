Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.40. 14,748,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.