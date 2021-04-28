Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.40. 14,748,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

