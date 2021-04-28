State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 508 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,922 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,689,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after purchasing an additional 409,151 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,102,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $69,407,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

