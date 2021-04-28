State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 184 Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Seaboard by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,599.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,212.12. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,624.50 and a 12 month high of $3,945.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

