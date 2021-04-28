State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $636,000 Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of R opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.