State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,762 shares of company stock worth $59,659,362 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

