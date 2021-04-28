State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,066 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several analysts have commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

