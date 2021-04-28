State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 265 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $114.40. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

