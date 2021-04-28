State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of BCO opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.64 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

