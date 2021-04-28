Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STL. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $25.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

