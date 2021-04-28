Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Steven Madden updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.260-0.280 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.28 EPS.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. 1,012,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -126.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

In other news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

