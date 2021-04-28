Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Gap Down to $42.49

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.49, but opened at $40.35. Steven Madden shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 5,960 shares traded.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

