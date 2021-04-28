Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.260-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.99 million.Steven Madden also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.18.

SHOO traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -126.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

