Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.92. The stock had a trading volume of 659,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,574. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 in the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.