Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.35). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,575,252. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,181. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

